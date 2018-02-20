Gay Olympians prove why same-sex marriage is wrong

(Lifesitenews.com) — While the mainstream media’s fawning coverage of gay and lesbian Winter Olympic athletes is relentless, the most important story out of Pyeongchang, South Korea is underreported, if not completely ignored.

A surprising message delivered by gay men is being displayed for all the world to see in the Gangneung Olympic Ice Arena.

The three “out” gay male figure skaters in this year’s Winter Olympics are partnered with women, not men, precisely because their sport is wholly reliant on complementarity.

Without the complementarity of the male and female skaters, the event ceases to exist.