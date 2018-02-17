Gun-shop owners distraught over selling rifle to 'maniac'

(Miami Herald) At Sunrise Tactical Supply, a four-year-old gun shop in an innocuous shopping center in Coral Springs, suspected shooter Nikolas Cruz purchased an AR-15 in February 2017. It was the same firearm, authorities said, that was used in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday.

Cruz is charged with 17 counts of murder.

Attorney Douglas Rudman, who represents shop owners Michael and Lisa Morrison, told reporters in front of the store Thursday evening that Cruz purchased the semi-automatic rifle off the rack, in a box, and did not purchase any ammunition with it other than the magazine that came with the gun. Cruz did not purchase accessories or make any modifications to the AR-15.