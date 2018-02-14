'Numerous fatalities:' Suspect arrested in Florida school shooting

Broward County, Florida, authorities have taken a suspect into custody in today’s mass shooting that resulted in “numerous fatalities” and at least 14 hurt at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

He has been identified at Nicholas Cruz, 19, a former student at the school.

“He was taken into custody about an hour and a half after he committed this horrific homicidal detestable act,” said Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

Early reports indicated “at least 50” may have been shot by the gunman who unleashed a barrage of gunfire late in the school day. The shooter was reported to have been wearing a gas mask during the rampage. The suspect was both inside and outside the school building in the course of the shootings.

There were no immediate confirmations of fatalities, but CNN reported officers had said there were two deaths. At 5 p.m., Sheriff Israel stated there were multiple fatalities, and at least one staff member injured.

Broward School Supt. Robert Runcie said the suspect is a former student.

“There are numerous fatalities. It’s a horrific situation, it’s just a horrible day for us,” Runcie said.

“It’s a day that I pray every day we will never have to see. I ask the community for their prayers, their support.

“We received no warning. We cannot live in a world that’s built on fear. Mental health issues in this country are growing, and they’re a big challenge.”

According to one teacher, Cruz had been a problem on campus in the past.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” math teacher Jim Gard, who said Cruz had been in his class last year, told the Miami Herald. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

Superintendent Runcie, however, told reporters he did not know of any concerns raised about Cruz.

“We received no warnings,” Runcie said. “Potentially there could have been signs out there. But we didn’t have any warning or phone calls or threats that were made.”

Samuel Dykes, a freshman, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel he was on the third floor of the school when he heard gunshots and saw several bodies in a classroom.

Warning: Graphic video:

Derval Walton was waiting to pick up her 15-year-old daughter when she received the “Code Red” text message.

“Kids were running out full of blood,” she said. “Kids were falling in the grass.”

Hannah Siren, 14, was in her third-floor math class.

“The people next door to us must have not locked their door,” she told the Sun-Sentinel, breaking into tears. “They all got shot”

How many?

“10 or … 7”

CNN said officers from the Broward County sheriff’s office and other jurisdictions responded to the scene.

The suspect was described in an NBC report as a white male who was seen leaving the campus in a burgundy shirt.

Gunfire had been reported by staff and students both shortly before the end of the school day, and officials immediately put the campus on lockdown.

Video showed emergency personnel surrounding the location, and it also revealed several people being treated by paramedics on the scene.

Television video also showed students being led away from the building with their hands in the air.

Coral Springs police said on social media students and teachers should remain barricaded inside the school until officers can reach them.

And Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he has spoken with law enforcement about the shooting.

President Trump tweeted: “My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.

“Just spoke to Governor Rick Scott. We are working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting.”

A large police presence was observed at a home about one mile from the school, with road closures in the area.

Developing …