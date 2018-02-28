Have Americans 'gone soft' on fighting back?

It was bad enough when we thought there was only one armed deputy who refused to enter the building where the Parkland, Florida, shooter was committing mass murder without interruption. Now we learn there were four!

They tell us that jazz is the only original American art form. And they’re wrong. The pep talk is originally American, and quite an art form. What follows is intended to be medicine for Americans literally panicked at this sub-zero performance by fully armed professionals who refused to enter the danger zone and instead took up positions outside and patiently waited for the local police.

The very best commentary on the Parkland massacre is my WND colleague Bob Just, who tells us American boys are no longer raised to be men and American men are no longer allowed to act like men! Bob Just invokes the saga of a personal friend whose dealings over a used refrigerator made him exposed and vulnerable in his own home, when all manner of unsavory types came calling, bent upon a used appliance or random murder. Bob suggested his friend get himself a handgun so he wouldn’t be so downright helpless when beset by evildoers.

“I’m sorry,” protested his friend. “I can’t live like that!” Bob translates that message as saying, literally, “I refuse to take responsibility for my self-defense!”

Bob is drawing praise even from those far away from his conservative political views. I’m sure Bob hated to do it, but he even quoted a friend who, instead of pity, felt contempt for the targeted students who “hid out” in closets and under tables when the shooting started. Bob asked his somewhat older friend what would have happened 40 years ago if a Nikolas Cruz-type started shooting everybody. The friend paused and then replied, “One of us would yell, ‘On three we rush him! Ready? One-two-three!‘” And maybe the shooter would get three of the on-rushers. But not 17! (See my interview with Bob Just; listen to the Feb. 23 show.)

Tyrants have an annoying habit of assuming America and Americans have “gone soft” because of America’s peace-and-quiet and largely unchallenged life astride North America. This incorrect assumption has led to much misery for those incorrect assumers. Hitler wanted to fight us because he assumed we would roll over and beg for peace at the sound of gunfire. Likewise, the World War II Japanese assumed America would sue for peace after their knockout punch of our Pacific fleet at Pearl Harbor. Anyone, foe or friend, who thinks that four deputies who failed to enter a schoolhouse where the shooting was going on indicates an American military meltdown owes himself and his countrymen a good re-think.

There’s no record that any American landing craft on D-Day made a quick U-turn and headed back to England because of all the firepower the Germans had on the beaches. Today we have a totally volunteer military, and I don’t know of one single incident of battlefield cowardice to equal the dereliction of duty of those four “protectors” in Parkland, Florida.

Military science and history teach us that 25 troops who are highly motivated can hold a position better than 100 troops, seventy-five of whom are not motivated. We have a motivated military!

So, end of pep talk. Militarily, our flag is still there. Not to worry. For worrying purposes, we go to the real world.

What America needs most right now is almost impossible to obtain. Consider the attitude that has greeted the suggestion that teachers and others in the schools be trained and armed. America’s reaction is depressing. Instead of gleaming with hope at the prospect of installing the logical ways and means of fighting back, the notion that teachers should have guns has been greeted with horror and disbelief. We’re told 75 percent of teachers are against being armed, giving the Trump-haters encouragement to call the president “insane.”

So, 75 percent of teachers don’t want to help defend their students and themselves. So what? Over 75 percent of draftees in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam probably felt the same way. This smacks of one of those wars in which only one side fights. The other side stays busy denying there’s a war going on.

I recommend you befriend an Israeli and hear and heed his message.

We don’t want a war. That alone does not prevent us having one.

I don’t want to be threatened by school shooters. That alone does not protect us from them.

I don’t want to fight. That alone does not excuse me from living up to my responsibility should the need strike.

I don’t want our schools to become fortresses. That alone does not relieve us of the need to fortify our schools.

I don’t want to be old. As a wise man once counseled us, old age is a blessing when one considers the alternative. And that’s pretty much the same deal as teachers having a highly effective way to prevent the mass murder of their students.