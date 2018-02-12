High-profile tweets pushing 'Etched in Stone' book

WASHINGTON – A new book touting “archeological discoveries that prove the Bible” has gotten a boost from some high-profile tweets in recent days.

First it was former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich promoting “Etched in Stone” by Lisette Bassett-Brody to his million-plus Twitter feed. That was followed by one from Gov. Mike Huckabee who had this to say: “Think the Bible is full of nonsense? Do you have the courage to confront archeological evidence? Only if U have an open mind, check out Lisette Bassett-Brody’s new book.”

The Twitter barrage has helped lift “Etched in Stone” to the top of the Amazon charts.

Here’s what Gingrich tweeted last week: “There’s a great new book out that shows how God’s word is not a fairytale. It’s called, ‘Etched in Stone,’ and it displays more than 60 archeological discoveries that prove the accuracy and historicity of the Bible.”

“There’s so much skepticism about the Bible pervading our media, our culture and our educational system, it’s enough to make a Christian cry,” said Joseph Farah, founder of WND Books. “But good news has arrived in the form of a book called ‘Etched in Stone: Archeological Discoveries That Prove the Bible’ by Lisette Bassett-Brody.”

Mike Huckabee: “‘Etched in Stone’ is a refreshing look at how God’s Word stands the test of time. Lisette Basset-Brody has just provided every Bible-believing Christian with a valuable witnessing tool that should be required reading for every churchgoer today.”

Randall Price, distinguished research professor of biblical and Judaic studies at Liberty University: “Simple and straightforward, ‘Etched in Stone’ clearly illustrates how important artifacts discovered in the field illumine our understanding of the scriptures. As a result, any reader will gain a renewed confidence in the Bible as true to the events it records and develop a deeper trust in the God who gave it.”

Jay Sekulow: “Lisette Bassett-Brody hits the mark perfectly as she demonstrates how the validity of the Bible has clearly been ‘etched in stone’ since the beginning of creation. As a Christian, this book will strengthen your faith and give you the treasured knowledge needed to vigorously defend it.”

Lon Solomon of McLean Bible Church: “There has long been a need for a book that collects many of the biblically relevant archeological discoveries of the past 100 years in one volume.”

What you will learn:

The Israelites in Egypt really did have to make bricks without straw

Hezekiah really did build the first urban plumbing system

Jericho really was destroyed when the walks came tumbling down

Camels were domesticated at the time of Moses

There really was a land called Canaan

The Philistines really were the Israelites’ foes

Crucifixion really was a means of capital punishment

… and much more

“Etched in Stone” is well-illustrated and shows the reader where the critical artifacts were found.

But this is no dry textbook. It’s a breezy, easy, enjoyable read – whether it’s your first book about what has actually been found in the rocks or if you’re well-versed in biblical archeology.

