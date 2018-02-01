High-ranking Dem threatens release of other classified info

(Daily Caller) Oregon Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden threatened Wednesday to release sensitive and classified information if the House Intelligence Committee’s majority memo is released to the public.

Wyden spokesman Keith Chu disputed the Oregon Democrat was threatening to release anything telling the Daily Caller in an e-mail statement, “You’ve misread Sen. Wyden’s tweet. Wyden is pledging to ramp up his 17-year fight to stop government from abusing the classification system through secret law. Please read his whole thread or ask before making wild accusations.”

Wyden’s remark comes in the wake of reports that the memo, written by Republican staffers and members on the committee, which describes how the FBI conducted its probe of the Clinton email case and Russia investigation, could be released at any point this week. The bureau claimed that the agency has “grave concerns” over making the memo public.