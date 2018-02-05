Holy Cross makes final decision on 'Crusaders'

(BOSTON HERALD) — The College of the Holy Cross is keeping its century-old sports name “the Crusaders” after eight weeks of campus reflection amid concerns the name could offend Muslims.

The Worcester college’s board of trustees voted yesterday to keep the name, explaining it sees the moniker in a modern light.

“While we acknowledge that the Crusades were among the darkest periods in Church history, we choose to associate ourselves with the modern definition of the word crusader, one which is representative of our Catholic, Jesuit identity and our mission and values as an institution and community,” Holy Cross President the Rev. Philip L. Boroughs and Board Chair John J. Mahoney wrote yesterday in an email to students, staff, faculty and alumni.