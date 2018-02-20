How to beat the NRA

(Truthdig) — Gabby Giffords, the former Democratic representative from Arizona who survived a gunshot wound to the head in 2011, is understandably angry after yet another school shooting left 17 people dead and many more wounded in Florida last week. But in an email to supporters titled “Here’s how we beat the gun lobby,” she explains how voters have the power to hold the gun lobby—and the politicians it backs—accountable:

“Speaking is still physically difficult for me, but my feelings are clear: I am furious.

“We have watched, time and time again, as people describe these mass shootings as unimaginable and unpreventable acts of evil.

“But we all know that is not true.

“We have seen them before, and we will see them again. And what angers me most is that Congress knows how to solve this problem.