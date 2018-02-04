Hurrah for real justice delivered by 'The Barracuda'

What did you think when you first saw a picture of the judge in the Larry Nasser gymnastics abuse case? Nasser is the doctor who “treated” hundreds of young female gymnasts with sexual abuse and got away with it for years.

I don’t know about you, but I wondered what we were in for with Ingham County (Michigan) Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina wielding the gavel.

Were we to see what has become too common – political correctness and pop psychology, or real justice?

Talk about being pleasantly surprised! No, I was astounded and found myself cheering.

It didn’t take long to find out that this woman – charged with hearing clearly the most horrific sexual abuse case we’ve seen – had more than what it takes to administer real justice. And in the process, Judge Aquilina didn’t mince any words. Knowing that Nassar already was facing 60 years in prison for possessing child pornography, her sentence of 175 years in prison was summed up when she stated clearly and firmly, “I just signed your death warrant.”

Needless to say, she’s taken heat from some in varied aspects of law that she was partisan and overstepped the bounds of “proper” courtroom procedure.

Judging by what I’ve read about her, I doubt that fazes her in the least.

This is a woman with a strong basis for her beliefs and a determination to do what is legal, just and right.

Those are traits that have been given short shrift in recent years, which is what made Aquilina’s actions in that Michigan courtroom so spectacular.

The New York Daily News said her delivery of the closing remarks in the case “sounded more like a fire and brimstone sermon from an old-school Southern Baptist preacher. It was spellbinding to watch.”

Indeed.

The judge allowed the victims of Nassar’s “treatments” to speak in court – more than 150 of them came to the mic and directed their accusations against Nassar. It was powerful and emotional.

Judge Aquilina called it an honor and privilege to hear those testimonies, and she condemned what he had done, adding, “It is my honor and privilege to sentence you. Because, sir, you do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again.”

She emphasized that what was happening in that courtroom was not about her but about the survivors, who are strong.

Aquilina spoke of her history – that she came to this country as a child, with her Maltese father and German mother. She said she was raised on old-country values and remembers that all her family told her America is the greatest country and she believes it.

She said that’s why she served in the military and has always done community service.

“I’m not really well liked because I speak out,” she said. “I don’t have many friends because I speak out. If you ask me a question, you better be ready for the answer.

“I speak out because I want change, because I don’t believe in hiding the truth. I’m not saying I’m always right, but I try.

“I also don’t believe that one-size-fits-all when it comes to sentencing – another reason I listen.

“I know there are some judges who, for every crime, they give the same punishment. I don’t think that’s justice.

“I believe in individualized sentencing. I follow the Constitution, and I believe our system works. I also believe these survivors.”

Clearly, that was why she allowed their testimony. And it’s why she threw the book at Nassar.

In court every day, Judge Aquilina was impeccable – hair done, nails painted and makeup just right. She is a formidable sight. She wore the black robes with a small lace collar, but she is also known for wearing her favorite cowboy boots.

She became a citizen at 12, worked her way through college, earning a bachelor’s degree in English and journalism at Michigan State University and a law degree from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School.

She married after college and later divorced. She’s the mother of five children and a grandmother. She describes herself as an “outspoken, self-sufficient multi-tasker.”

Aquilina worked for a state senator for 10 years, worked in lobbying and later practicing law with her sister in their firm.

She’s hosted a syndicated radio talk show on the law and published two novels with a third on the way.

She’s a law professor at Cooley Law School and at MSU College of Law.

Aquilina joined the Michigan Army National Guard, became the first female JAG officer in the history of that organization and served for 20 years before retiring in 2006.

It was during those years that she earned her nickname, “The Barracuda.” The reasons are clear!

In an interview with the Washtenaw County Legal News, she said: “I’m a fighter. I don’t take no for an answer. … I stand up for people and say, ‘We’re going to do what’s right.'”

She ran for state senate once and lost, but later she was elected to the circuit court. She has handled a string of high-profile cases, the current one perhaps the most publicized.

Remember the date: Jan. 24, 2018 – when Michigan Judge Rosemarie Aquilina made judicial history.

“I wouldn’t send my dogs to you, sir.”

“Justice requires more than what I can do on this bench.”

The Michigan Democrats are trying to get her to run for the Michigan Supreme Court.

Nonsense. We need her on the U.S. Supreme Court – a body that needs someone with life, zest and a basic sense of American constitutional justice.

Donald Trump, are you listening?

