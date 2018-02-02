Identities acronym now LGBTQQICAPF2K+

(Washington Time) – Some members of the gay-rights community are adding the letter ‘K,’ for “kink,” to the ever-expanding acronym of identities.

The official acronym is now LGBTQQICAPF2K+ according to the magazine The Gay UK. That stands for “Lesbian,” “Gay,” “Bisexual,” “Transgender,” “Queer,” “Questioning,” “Intersex,” “Curious,” “Asexual,” “Agender,” “Ally,” “Pansexual,” “Polysexual,” “Friends and family,” “Two-spirit” and “Kink.”

The Gay UK said the acronym has been growing since the 90s “out of a need to move away from the limiting ‘gay community’” and to “encompass any community that defines itself as anything but heterosexual or cisgender.”