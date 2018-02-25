Illegal-alien student arrested for threatening school

(Rochester Democrat & Chronicle) A student with a shotgun made a terrorist threat against East High School on social media, according to Rochester police.

Abigail Hernandez, 21, is charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony. She is currently in the Buffalo Federal Detention Center in Batavia because she is an undocumented immigrant, Rochester Deputy Mayor Cedric Alexander said.

Police said, “The initial threat came from an anonymous Facebook account, which our investigators had to track down and determine the author of the Facebook account.” Hernandez allegedly made the threat at 5:08 p.m. Feb. 15, stating, “I’m coming tomorrow morning and I’m going to shoot all of ya bitches.”