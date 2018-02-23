Illinois guv drinks chocolate milk to show commitment to diversity

(Chicago Tribune) In an awkward onstage appearance this week, Gov. Bruce Rauner drank a glass of chocolate milk to demonstrate his belief in diversity.

“It’s really, really good,” Rauner said after taking a sip of the sugary drink. “Diversity!”

The clunky corporate metaphor was the brainchild of Hyatt Hotels diversity and inclusion executive Tyronne Stoudemire, who appeared alongside Rauner on Wednesday at the downtown Chicago Thompson Center to discuss workplace diversity at a Black History Month event.

Enlisting Rauner as his lanky magician’s assistant, Stoudemire, who is black, poured a glass of milk to represent the white men who lead most organizations (including, um, the state of Illinois).