In prepping, you must know your enemy

A few weeks ago, I reported on a number of so-called prepper sites that were little more than ad farms. Since that time, I’ve been perusing other websites, and I’m sorry to say well over 90 percent of sites that declare themselves prepper-oriented are nothing but advertising cash cows for their owners. As a result, I’ve decided each week I’m going to highlight a self-sufficiency site that actually preaches what it practices.

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m a hard-boiled capitalist and I understand that putting all that effort into a site that can truly be of assistance to preppers deserves some reward. I am not opposed to advertising. What I am opposed to are websites with featured articles like “Six adaptogenic herbs to release stress in the wilderness” or “Angling, a lost art for survival and the soul.” I have no grief with articles like these, although I have absolutely no idea what “adaptogenic” means. I’m sure these articles are of use to someone, but they really have no place in a website that is supposedly dedicated to becoming self-dependent.

So I’ve decided from now on in each of my weekly columns, I will highlight a prepper site that truly walks the walk. This week, I’ll start with a fairly large site that goes by the name of Ready Nutrition. This website was founded by Tess Pennington, and it’s an excellent and well laid-out website devoted almost entirely to preparedness. It has a “start here” section where a simple click will lead to articles like “A step-by-step guide for starting seeds,” “Ambidextrous shooting: How to train your weaker hand for a gunfight” and “The one-year pantry, layer by layer.” As far as a generalist prepper site goes, you really can’t do much better.

I also want to take this opportunity to highly recommend a product I think should be in the hands of any serious or beginning prepper. (A quick disclaimer: I get nothing from this but the satisfaction of recommending a really valuable resource.) SurvivalBlog is selling a robust 8 GB USB stick that contains the complete content of all the SurvivalBlog articles since 2005. Since I believe Survivalblog is the best prepper resource on the web, that’s saying something. This stick is made of metal with a screw-top metal lid. It’s EMP-resistant, waterproof, and contains a bunch of extras including 17 different firearms manuals and a multitude of books that belong in the library of any prepper. Go to the site and look at all the features. It will blow your mind.

I own one of these, and if I had the time, I could literally spend months reading through it. Fortunately, it’s completely and easily searchable. I highly recommend you get one. The good news on shipping is it’s a flat-rate, no matter how many you buy. So get one for yourself and some for the rest of your community. You won’t be sorry.

Since I started writing this column a couple of years ago, I’ve emphasized there are three legs on the prepper stool. All three legs have equal weight and equal importance for practical prepping. Those legs are: materials, community, and information. Short any one of these, and your stool is off-kilter. Trying to go without one of these means you’ll fall over time after time.

Materials means the physical: things like food, shelter, clothing and the means of defense. Community refers to the association of like-minded individuals and groups for the common good. And information means the knowledge to use the materials and to be a valued member of that community. But it also has an additional meaning. Without understanding the realities of the potential threats you might face, all the materials and the best of communities may not be enough to ensure survival.

If all you are prepping for is the end of the world, then the good news is you can skip buying those beans, blankets, and bullets. It means you don’t have to make nice with your neighbors, either. All you have to do is the very first thing that any beginning prepper should do and get right with God. But if, like me, you think the total annihilation of the Earth is the last thing that you should worry about, then to be truly prepared you must be ready to do some strategic prepping.

What is strategic prepping? It simply means awareness of, and preparation for, events and developing conditions that exist beyond your immediate surroundings.

Strategy can be defined as high-level planning to achieve one or more goals under conditions of uncertainty. And since prepping by its definition is designed to ensure or improve the chances of survival in uncertain conditions, strategic thinking is extremely important. In previous articles I talked about the necessity of intelligence gathering and analysis. That’s an important part of strategic thinking. But much of that is done on the local and regional level, and rightly so.

Strategic thinking for the prepper must also consider information about events that may be far outside your own backyard. As we’ve seen, warfare in a distant nation can have a lasting and detrimental impact on regions far away from the conflict. The “migration” of “refugees” from the Middle East to the countries of Europe is just one example. Another example would be the recent budget-busting spending bill passed by the U.S. Congress. The actions of politicians, even those in far-off Washington D.C., can have major impacts on the family prepper located in Nebraska or Oregon.

So next week, we’ll start an in-depth look at strategy for the prepper. As the ancient Chinese general Sun Tzu said, “Know your enemy and know yourself and you can fight a 100 battles without disaster.” Ignorance of events and of the actions of political leaders means failing to maintain and strengthen “the information leg” of your prepper stool. And if one leg of the stool buckles, it means you’ll be flat on your backside on the floor. Or, as one of last week’s comment posters put it, “Politics is the exact cornerstone to prepping.”. She’s right. And if you don’t think so, keep trying to balance on a two-legged stool.