InfoWars closer to YouTube ban over Florida conspiracy theory

(The Hill) InfoWars is reportedly one step closer to being banned from YouTube after posting a video promoting a conspiracy theory about the Florida high school shooting.

The channel, run by famed conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, received one strike from YouTube for posting that video, CNN reported Friday.

If a channel receives three strikes from YouTube within three months, it gets banned from YouTube.

“Last summer we updated the application of our harassment policy to include hoax videos that target the victims of these tragedies,” a YouTube spokesperson told CNN. “Any video flagged to us that violates this policy is reviewed and then removed.”