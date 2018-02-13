Infrastructure plan earns president immediate praise

It was like the Nebraska governor already has prepared his statement of thanks for President Trump as the nation’s top elected official Monday announced his plan for infrastructure improvements from coast to coast.

And maybe he did.

After all, Gov. Pete Ricketts has been working in his state already to address the issue, and has plans that would go more quickly if Nebraska would be awarded funding from the nationwide program.

“Thank you to President Trump for his commitment to investing in America’s infrastructure,” Ricketts said after attending a roundtable held by the president at the White House.

“In recent years, Nebraska has made significant investments in our state’s infrastructure with the Build Nebraska Act and Transportation Innovation Act. These have been critical to growing our state. The president’s focus in his plan on rural infrastructure and cutting red tape will support our ongoing work at the state level. As Congress looks at how to incentivize state investment, we urge them to give credit to the work of forward-thinking states like Nebraska who have locked in significant investments,” he said.

He’s already chalked up hundreds of successes.

Trump’s plan, 53 pages of it, is to turn $200 billion in federal investment into $1.5 trillion to fix America’s infrastructure by leveraging local, county and state programs that already are addressing the issues.

Trump, in a statement, said, “For too long, lawmakers have invested in infrastructure inefficiently, ignored critical needs, and allowed it to deteriorate. As a result, the United States has fallen further and further behind other countries. It is time to give Americans the working, modern infrastructure they deserve.”

One senior administration official confirmed that there would, in fact, be a “lookback” program, “so that states and local governments who have already recently raised revenues aren’t penalized for being forward thinking and implementing the types of policies that we’re encouraging.”

The money would go toward incentives for projects to be done, those projects of national significance, and for rural block grants.

The administration also wants to cut the time needed for getting federal permits for various projects, an idea that was slammed by Democrats for the possibility of eroded environmental protections.

