Inspector general report to 'set off shockwaves'

WND reported some weeks ago when Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who has been probing Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information and more, essentially broke cover by confirming special counsel Robert Mueller was told of bias against President Trump in text messages by one of his lead investigators, FBI agent Peter Strzok.

Strzok immediately was removed from the team investigating Democrat claims of Trump campaign collusion with Russia, although Mueller didn’t explain how the biased agent was added to the team in the first place.

At the time, WND reported that with interviews with former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, former FBI Director James Comey and other key officials under his belt, Horowitz’s investigative results loom as a “potential landmine” for Mueller, in the opinion of Kevin Johnson in an analysis for USA Today.

Now Morgan Chalfant at the Hill concurs.

The Horowitz report, Chalfant commented in a report Tuesday, is expected by early spring and “could set off shockwaves.”

And they wouldn’t be the first, since his yearlong investigation already “reportedly contributed to the early resignation of Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.”

Horowitz has been described as a “straight shooter,” a “fair guy” and “an honest broker.”

Which likely will be needed as his work reviewing claims of wrongdoing by the Justice Department and the FBI just prior to the 2016 election, in which crowd fave Hillary Clinton lost – her second loss in a bid for the presidency – in spectacular fashion to political newcomer Donald Trump, hits just about every political hot button in Washington.

Reported the Hill, “It’s possible that both parties will get political ammunition from Horowitz’s report.”

Among the topics:

Did then-FBI Director James Comey break FBI procedure by publicly clearing Hillary Clinton after she mishandled classified government documents on a private server? Democrats long have hoped this issue had gone away. McCabe, whose wife’s political campaign was being blessed with hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Hillary Clinton crony while he was investigating Clinton, abruptly was removed from the FBI just days ago. A question, should he have removed himself earlier?

Lawmakers also have suggested Horowitz review President Trump’s firing of Comey, and the decision by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the Mueller investigation into claims of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

That investigation took a body blow just this week as a GOP memo covering classified documents in the case revealed that Democrats paid a private firm to assemble a report on “dirt” regarding then-candidate Trump, and the FBI and DOJ then used that political hit piece as evidence to obtain permission to spy on the campaign – actions all taken under President Obama.

The Washington Post also reported that Horowitz was examining why McCabe seemingly did not move forward for several weeks on a request to examine new emails in the Clinton investigation that were found on a laptop belonging to convicted pervert and former U.S. Rep Anthony Weiner. The New York Democrat is married to Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

The possible outcome, Ron Hosko, formerly of the FBI’s criminal division, told the Hill, “There are a lot of legitimate questions that I hope would be answered by this inspector and that probably aren’t going to paint the DOJ or the FBI in a particularly good light.”

The results could include a vivid picture of political bias against Trump at the FBI.

The Hill explained those text messages involving Strzok already provided documentation of, according to House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, “what we all suspected: high-ranking FBI officials involved in the Clinton investigation were personally invested in the outcome of the election and clearly let their strong political opinions cloud their professional judgment.”

Horowitz already has confirmed doing dozens of interviews, reviewing well over a million records, and plans to release his report by April.

It was in December that WND reported, Horowitz already has a record of standing up to those in power.

It was in 2012, he recommended 14 federal law enforcement officials for discipline after reviewing President Obama’s botched “Fast and Furious” operation, an anti-gun-trafficking scheme that allowed an estimated 2,000 firearms to fall into the hands of Mexican drug cartel enforcers.

He also led the 2015 review that found U.S. Drug Enforcement Agents posted in Colombia had engaged in sex parties involving prostitutes who were supplied by local drug cartels.