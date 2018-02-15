Israeli Knesset rejects bill recognizing the Armenian genocide

(Armenian Weekly) The Israeli Knesset (Parliament) rejected a bill on Wednesday, which would have recognized the Armenian Genocide. Sponsored by Yesh Atid party chairman Yair Lapid, the bill was rejected in a preliminary vote.

“There is no reason that the Knesset, which represents a nation that went through the Holocaust, shouldn’t recognize the Armenian Genocide and have a remembrance day for it,” Lapid was quoted by the Jerusalem Post as saying.

“The Israeli leadership diminishes itself by so transparently treating genocide remembrance as a commodity to be bartered with [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan,” said Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Executive Director Aram Hamparian, regarding the vote.