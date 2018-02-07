'It's Obama with the levers controlling all of this'

The corruption of the FBI, the Justice Department and intelligence agencies to help Hillary Clinton win the 2016 election was all about protecting Barack Obama, contends talk-radio superstar Rush Limbaugh.

“All of this is,” he said. “It was Obama that was policing, directing, informing, permitting the spying and whatever else happened to Donald Trump and his campaign.”

Limbaugh, on his show Wednesday, noted the new revelation that a text message to FBI agent Peter Strzok from his co-worker and paramour, Lisa Page, said Obama “wants to know everything we’re doing” related to the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s abuse of classified information.

The text message, Limbaugh said, shows “this is all about Obama, that everything here is about protecting Obama, not just Hillary.”

“And I’m talking about the corruption that was the Obama presidency and specifically the corruption of the intelligence agencies and the FBI, well, the entire DOJ,” he said.

Evidence of corruption was released Friday in a memo released by the House Intelligence Committee that found the anti-Trump “dossier” funded by Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign was the primary evidence used to obtain a warrant to spy on a Trump campaign adviser.

Some of the material in the dossier used to allege the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia came from Russian government sources.

Limbaugh said the reason the Obama administration wanted Clinton to win was “to make sure we never knew any of what we now do know.”

“That was the primary goal of having Hillary Clinton win, was to be able to continue to mask and cover up and hide what Obama and his administration had been doing,” he said.

Limbaugh said we now know “that Obama knew that [Clinton] was running an illegal basement server out of her home in Chappaqua.”

“And we know that he lied about knowing that. He told the nation that he didn’t find out about it until everybody else did, when watching the media. But he knew she had the server because he was trafficking email back and forth to her – sending and receiving – knowing full well that the email address she was using did not come from the state.gov domain, state.gov meaning the State Department.”

WND reported Tuesday the Democrats effort to suppress the Nunes memo released by the House Intelligence Committee alleging FBI and Justice Department intelligence abuses was, according to constitutional lawyer Mark Levin, to protect Obama.

He reasoned that because it was a counter-intelligence operation, Obama’s National Security Council and the White House likely knew about it.

“We’re looking at the FBI and we’re looking at the Department of Justice, and we’re not looking at all at the White House,” Levin said. “It’s [Obama’s] FBI, his Department of Justice, his State Department, his candidate. I cannot believe for a moment that the National Security Council didn’t know about this.”

In addition, he said, Obama is implicated in the scandal over the wiretap intelligence collected on conversations Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak had with then-Trump campaign advisers Jeff Sessions and Michael Flynn, and the unmasking and leaking of Flynn’s name by Obama officials.

Limbaugh noted that Obama’s claims that he “never tampered with the Justice Department” were hot air.

“Christopher Steele smeared Trump after being paid by Hillary Clinton to do it, and Obama was aware of it, because Obama was demanding to be kept in the loop. But even back in December. … It might have been January 2017 on this program, a little over a year ago. We’re talking about the situation with Michael Flynn, and I remember saying even back then that I thought what all of this was about was protecting Obama. I have always believed that this is much more about Obama than Hillary. Hillary was the focus because she was the presidential candidate. But it was the Obama regime, the administration which needed to be protected.”

Limbaugh noted FBI agents were saying Obama wants to “know everything” even while he was denying such conversations were taking place.

And he declared Hillary Clinton innocent of abusing classified information before then-FBI Director James Comey made the official announcement.

“The real meaning here is that it’s Obama, the man behind the curtain. It’s Obama with the levers controlling all of this, and things that are happening now I am fully convinced have as their primary purpose to protect and to continue to enshroud Obama, to protect his legacy, his agenda, his presidency, his reputation, and to keep him away from any legal jeopardy,” Limbaugh said.