Japan's new drug could kill flu in 24 hours

(Yahoo News) This has been an especially deadly flu season here in the U.S., but a new breakthrough medication promises to kill the flu virus in 24 hours. The catch: It’s only available in Japan.

On Friday, officials in Japan approved the single-dose drug, known as Xofluza, for use in the country, according to the Wall Street Journal. In a clinical trial, Japanese and American patients who took the drug when they had the flu saw the virus wiped out, on average, in 24 hours.

Xofluza is manufactured by Japanese drug maker Shionogi and won’t hit shelves until at least May — again, in Japan. According to the Wall Street Journal, the drug won’t be available in the U.S. until at least 2019.