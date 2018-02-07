Jerusalem cracking down on terrorists

Israel Defense Forces already have restructured their brigades and upgraded their cooperation with Jerusalem police and nearby areas in Judea and Samaria to cut down on the terror attacks.

Now they’re going a step further.

Breaking Israel News reports that the scenario is common: A Palestinian terrorist illegally enters a community in Israel, “especially in areas of Jerusalem where there is a lack of an Israel Defense Forces presence,” and there’s an attack.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot says his new proposal will boost cooperation between local security officials and the IDF, including improving communications.

“Though we are grateful that terror attacks in Israel decreased in 2017 from 2016, unfortunately, more Israelis were murdered,” John A.I. Grossman, chairman of a group that supports Israel’s soldiers, told BIN.

“Until terrorists stop their bombings, stabbings, car rammings and shooting of Israel’s soldiers and civilians, IDF soldiers must be supported in their efforts to protect those in the Holy Land.”

There also are plans for a joint operations room for all parties.

Such efforts are needed, the IDF’s Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis told BIN, because of the higher numbers of Palestinians that have infiltrated areas lacking an IDF presence.

Officers of the general staff, along with Brig. Gen. Lior Carmeli and others, worked on the new approach, the report said.

BIN noted the background: “In 2017, 20 Israelis were killed and 169 were wounded in a total of 99 terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria. In response, the IDF has increased its efforts, in coordination with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Border Police to shut down and confiscate workshops where illegal weapons are produced. In doing so, they have carried out numerous raids throughout Judea and Samaria that have significantly helped reduce the production of illegal explosive devices and other weapons to be used by terrorists.”

Statistics reveal that 3,617 Palestinians were arrested during 2017, mostly through intel monitoring of social media where the suspects would boast of their desire to commit terrorism.

There were 1,100 lone wolf attacks in 2017 that were stopped, up from 400 in 2016. Additionally, 455 illegal weapons were seized in Judeo and Samaria, up from 170.