Jerusalem embassy will bring war, warns grand mufti

A key authoritarian for Palestinians is warning that there will be war if the United States actually follows through on its announced plans to open an embassy in Jerusalem, now recognized as Israel’s capital.

The threat, according to a report by the Palestinian Media Watch, comes from Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, the grand mufti of Jerusalem.

It was in the official Palestinian Authority daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida that there was a report how Hussein, described as “preacher at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque,” “warned against the severity of the American administration’s decision on transferring its embassy to occupied Jerusalem.”

“He explained that the transfer of the American embassy to Jerusalem, if it is carried out, will not be an attack on the Palestinians alone, but rather a blatant attack on the Arabs and Muslims throughout the world … .and that it will not serve peace and security in the region, but rather bring upon it disasters of wars, anarchy, and instability,” the report said.

President Donald Trump, last Dec. 6, formally recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a status it has held in U.S. law for decades. However, earlier presidents always found a reason to exempt that law from applying.

Trump decided last December enough was enough, and let the congressionally approved law take effect.

Then just days ago, the State Department revealed the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem will open May 14, 2018, the anniversary of Israel’s declaration of independence in 1948.

It’s called something else by Palestinians, “Nakba Day,” or Arabic for “the catastrophe.”

At the declaration in 1948, the combined forces of Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Iraq joined in an attempt to eradicate the state of Israel.

They failed.

The report said the mufti “further implicitly encouraged Palestinians and Muslims to use violence and seek martyrdom,” the report said.

“[The mufti] added that the residents of Jerusalem and all of the Palestinians, Arabs, and Muslims will not submit to this blatant attack, and will sacrifice all that is dear to them in order to confront the American stubbornness,” the report quoted from Al-Hayat Al-Jadida.

The PA Foreign Affairs Ministry described the announcement as “direct aggression.” And the Palestinian National Council calls the U.S. plan a “blatant defiance toward the international, Arab, and Islamic will.”

The Islamist leader also explained the decision “testifies to the insolence that those who are biased in favor of the occupation have reached, while they continue to do an injustice to our people and its holy sites and to blatantly harm the Palestinian cause in an attempt to eliminate it.”

The report also explained how the Islamist leader said the “arbitrary” behavior by the U.S. “will have severe consequences.”