Judge gets testy in state fight with home bakers

A circuit-court judge in Wisconsin got a little testy with the state in its fight to banish, or at least severely restrict, the activities of home bakers.

Those would be people who might want occasionally to whip up a batch of cookies or cakes and sell them to the public.

That act was illegal in the state until just last year, when Judge Duane M. Jorgenson, responding to a lawsuit over the state regulations enforced by the defendants, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and its chief, Ben Brancel, ruled otherwise.

The judge found that the state already was allowing people to sell various foods without meeting the requirements for licensing and building a commercial kitchen. So those demands could not arbitrarily be applied to home bakers, Lisa Kivirist, Kriss Marion and Dela Ends.

The Institute for Justice explained the legislature repeatedly had rejected “Cookie Bills” which would let bakers sell home-baked goods, because the Wisconsin Bakers Association and the Wisconsin Grocers Association didn’t want the competition.

“The only reason the ban on home-baked goods existed was purely political,” the legal team explained.

In fact, the bakers association regularly sold 400,000 creampuffs every year at the state fair – all without a license.

The court decided then that the ban had nothing to do with safety because “there was no health risk from improperly baked goods.”

“Moreover, the state already allowed the sale of homemade foods such as raw apple cider, maple syrup and popcorn, as well as canned goods such as jams and pickles,” the institute explained.

Having lost, the state went out and tried to enforce its now-banished law against all bakers except the three plaintiffs, only to get rebuked by the court.

Now the judge has had to take pen in hand yet again to turn back a state effort to impose an arbitrary $5,000 a year limit on what home bakers can sell.

He tersely wrote, “Defendants requests are denied.”

But before that, he explained.

“Respondents purport to ask this court to define the class of similarly situated individuals by defining low volume or low volume sales. The question itself misconstrues and mischaracterizes this court’s decision. This court in no way defined the class as being low volume sales food producers. This court sees defendants’ request as an effort to relitigate issues already decided by the court.”

The judge mocked the state’s claims about food.

“This court … received a motion for clarification from defendants in the above entitled action. By way of a footnote in that defendants’ motion seeks an amended order on the limited issues presented in their request, and asks that if the court concludes that no clarification is needed, that the motion be construed as a motion for reconsideration on the limited question presented. The court concludes that no clarification of the term non-hazardous food is required, as it is synonymous with the term ‘not potentially hazardous.’ … As defendants allude in their motion, non-hazardous food or ‘not potentially hazardous food’ is defined by foods specifically excluded from the definition of ‘potentially hazardous food.'”

He continued, just to make it clear, “It is worth noting that nearly every filing made in this action made reference to non-hazardous, not potentially hazardous food and shelf stable as being synonymous terms.”

He said the home bakers are businesses seeking a profit, food processers doing business outside a commercial kitchen, delivering food directly to consumers, and subject to “reasonable inspection” for cleanliness.

“This is great news for farmers, moms, grandmothers and everyone else who has been selling homemade cakes and cookies to support themselves and their families,” said Erica Smith, an IJ lawyer. “After accounting for baking ingredients, supplies and other costs, the cap would have left some bakers with only a few hundred dollars in profit per year.”

IJ Research Analyst Jennifer McDonald said, “Running a business out of one’s home is a time-honored tradition, and cottage food businesses provide myriad benefits to producers and consumers alike.

“Wisconsin can and should take steps to encourage entrepreneurship by letting the court victory stand, not forcing bakers to comply with an unnecessary sales cap.”