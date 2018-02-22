Learn what's at stake in the 2018 midterms

The 2016 elections in America were an earthquake.

Not only did brash outsider Donald Trump defeat a long list of Washington insiders in the Republican presidential primary, he laid waste to the Oval Office ambitions of Democrat Hillary Clinton, who was thought by many to be entitled to the position.

Trump did it by promising to “drain the swamp” in Washington and to “make America great again.”

Since then, the nation’s economy has surged, its enemies abroad are facing pushback, agendas such as global warming have been put on the back burner and more.

But the 2018 vote will be just as important, with control of the House of Representatives on the line. Democrats have been dreaming about an impeachment of the president.

Now comes a gathering of some 2,000 conservatives activists and leaders, the Western Conservative Conference, scheduled for March 23-24 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Invitees include President Trump and first lady Melania, and actor Clint Eastwood, but their appearances are unconfirmed.

However, confirmed speakers include former presidential candidate Herman Cain, best-selling author and WND columnist Bill Federer, Western Center for Journalism chairman Floyd Brown, investigative reporter Aaron Klein, Sheriff Joe Arpaio, attorney Jim Lacy and Trevor Loudon, the international terrorism expert who made the eye-opening documentary “The Enemies Within.”

Also expected are Emmy-nominated actor Jack Scalia, Election Integrity Project chief Linda Paine, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, Virginia Rep. Dave Brat, Heritage Foundation Chief Economist Stephen Moore, Heritage Foundation Senior Legal Fellow Hans A. von Spakovsky, the Leadership Institute’s Robert Amakis, talk radio host Wayne Allen Root, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandoski, Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, Frontiers of Freedom chief George Landrish, Citizens United chief David Bossie, “Joe the Plumber,” National Review columnist John Fund and many more.

Also in attendance will be WND founder and CEO Joseph Farah, who is set to receive the first-ever M. Stanton Evans Lifetime Achievement for Excellence in Journalism award.

Farah will receive the award at a dinner gala to be held during the two-day conference at the Phoenix Convention Center.

“I’m thrilled for the honor,” said Farah, who founded both the Western Journalism Center and WND.com. “It looks like I will be in distinguished company for this event. It’s so meaningful when colleagues appreciate your work over a lifetime.”

Farah has previously been honored with awards for integrity in journalism, newspaper design, headline writing and religion coverage – all by different news organizations. He has received other major awards from groups such as Proclaiming Justice to the Nations and the Zionist Organization of America.

There will be panels on critical topics such as media bias, immigration, “draining the swamp,” repealing Obamacare, tax reform, voter fraud, threats to religious freedom and assaults on law-enforcement officers.

More information about the conference, including ticket information and travel tips, can be found at WesternConservative.org. Early bird discounts expire in just days.

