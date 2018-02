(KTUL) The owner of Forest Acres Liquor Store has released graphic surveillance video showing a violent run-in with an armed robber.

Tulsa police responded to the store near 12th and Memorial just after 6 p.m. Thursday after the clerk called 911, saying they shot the suspect multiple times. The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived, but he later showed up at a local hospital.

Police have identified the suspect as Tyrone Lee and believe he’s connected to 10 other robberies in the area. They say Lee walked into the liquor store Thursday evening with a shotgun, demanding money.