(London Telegraph) Lisa Marie Presley is suing her former business manager for the loss of almost all her $100 million inheritance – accusing him of “reckless and negligent mismanagement” and claiming she has only $14,000 left.

The only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, she inherited his entire estate on her 25th birthday, in 1993.

Elvis’s fortune had dwindled to only a few million dollars at the time of his death in 1977, but the power of the Presley brand – including the tourist attraction Graceland – meant assets were built back up into the $100m trust.