Man fined $1,265 for 'crime of opinion'

It’s common knowledge that there are “no-go zones” for Christians across Europe, those regions where there now are majority Muslim populations and while on the books the laws may have remained reflective of the continent’s Christian heritage, in practice it’s different.

Travelers, should they be brave enough to venture into those zones, best beware of how they dress, what they say and what they do.

There are even some nations that have adopted various laws protecting Islam, as the religious Shariah law in Muslim majority countries demand.

It’s quite possible that the Islamist influence has moved well beyond what many would have expected, after a man in Sweden, one of those nations that are protective of Islam, was fined $1,265 for a “crime of opinion.”

Sputnik News was one of the sites that documented the case in English.

The man, age 55, from Jönköping, was convicted, and fined, for “writing on Facebook that Sunni Muslims account for a lot of the gang-related crimes and rapes committed in Sweden.”

He had stated, online that “Now is enough! I want re-election now!”

The man’s own statement, reportedly, went, “Somalis are Sunni Muslim, they have the same orientation as Saudi Arabia, with sharia law & other s*it… They account for a lot of gang crime in Sweden and other violent stuff like rapes. Afghans are also up to 80 percent Sunni, the d— pack.”

That apparently violated Sweden’s Islamist-protective rules against being “derogatory,” which is a ‘crime of opinion.”

The online report explained that Muslims “account for at least 80 percent of rape and other sexual crimes in Sweden,” but the court wasn’t impressed with facts.

Judge Lisa Vilander found, the report said, “that the post was formulated in an abusive way and instead of inviting a discussion on matters of religion voiced hate against a group of people.”

The report cited a Swedish-language survey from just a few months ago that documented “immigrants’ drastic overrepresentation in sexual assaults, with men of foreign descent allegedly committing over 90 percent of rapes.”

The report said the 80-page investigation looked at 4,000 rulings from 80 Swedish courts in recent years.

It was during that time frame that more than 200,000 individuals “from predominantly Muslim countries” moved into Sweden, which actually had a state church, the Evangelical Lutheran Church, until a few years ago. It has some 6.2 million members.

But Islam just recently moved into the No. 2 slot among “churches’ in Sweden, with about five percent of the population.

It was reported in 2014 that Sweden had changed its laws to make prosecution of those with anti-immigration and other controversial opinions easier to track down and prosecute.

One person, it was reported, was even punished for buying a newspaper ad and using it to publish four Bible verses critical of homosexual behavior.

JihadWatch reported just last month that a 71-year-old man was being prosecuted for criticizing Islam.

The blog posting quoted Swedish-language sources to explain when “71-year-old Denny” “called out Islam for being a ‘fascist ideology,” he faced charges for hate speech.

It seems Denny had read the Quran and wanted to share his perceptions.

“Now he’s being interrogated by the Swedish police and has to answer general questions regarding his stance towards Muslims. In the end, he will potentially be sentenced to up to two years of prison time,” the report said.

Actions have been easier for Sweden to prosecute.

It was only about a year ago, Newsline reported, that a man was prosecuted after being accused of eating bacon “too closely [to] a group of Muslim women.”

The women claimed he was eating bacon on a train, and approached them, then followed them when they moved.

The reaction to the case was a disbelief for many.

“What’s the next step? Being racist for walking your dog?” one asked on social media.

Another, however, pointed out in an online posting, “Eating two strips of bacon for breakfast reduces your chance of being a suicide bomber by 100%”

The Swedish government, ironically, has legalized the act of flying the flag of ISIS, the Muslim terrorist organization that slaughtered thousands of Christians and other religious minorities across the Middle East, before being essentially bombed into submission by the Trump administration.