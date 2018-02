(The Local) A 24-year-old man from Jaen has been ordered to pay a fine for offending the church by posting a photoshopped image of his own face on a revered statue of Christ.

Daniel Cristian Serrano manipulated an image of the revered Cristo Despojado – Christ Disrobed – placing his own face, complete with a ring through the septum of his nose, beneath the crown of thorns.

He posted the image on his Instagram account last April, an act that sparked outrage after it was spotted by members of the religious brotherhood in charge of the statue.