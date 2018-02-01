Man flips truck 5 times: 'Jesus told him to let go of the wheel'

(WVLT) According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Chad O. England,33, was travelling on I-81 North through Sullivan County and was arrested after flipping his truck five times because, in his words, “Jesus was calling him and advised him to let go of the wheel.”

Just after 10 a.m. on January 20, Sullivan County deputies were dispatched to a single car accident near mile marker 73 on I-81 North. According to the incident report, the driver of the vehicle had gotten out and began to run away, carrying a jar and “speaking gibberish,” when deputies secured him in the backseat of a patrol car.

According to the report, as deputies searched the vehicle, they found six grams of marijuana, 0.6 grams of cocaine, a pipe, rolling papers, a 3/4 empty bottle of Crown Royal, a small empty bottle of Crown Royal, and several cans used for ‘huffing.’