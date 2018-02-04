Man killed after being sucked into MRI machine

(International Business Times) An Indian man was killed Saturday after being sucked into an MRI machine at a Mumbai Hospital, according to Indian news broadcaster NDTV.

The man, Rajesh Maru, 32, was helping an elderly relative at BYL Nair Charitable Hospital when he entered the MRI room with a metal oxygen tank. An MRI machine is a powerful tool used to create medical imaging of human anatomies using strong magnetic fields and radio waves. Metal objects are supposed to be removed when an MRI is in use.

A hospital employee described as a “ward boy” told Maru that it was fine to bring the tank inside and that the MRI machine was off. When Maru and his brother-in-law Harish Solanki resisted, citing the danger, the employee, Vitthal Chavan, said: “It’s fine, we do it every day.”