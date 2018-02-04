SUDDEN DEATH
Man killed after being sucked into MRI machine
Elderly patient entered room with metal oxygen tank
(International Business Times) An Indian man was killed Saturday after being sucked into an MRI machine at a Mumbai Hospital, according to Indian news broadcaster NDTV.
The man, Rajesh Maru, 32, was helping an elderly relative at BYL Nair Charitable Hospital when he entered the MRI room with a metal oxygen tank. An MRI machine is a powerful tool used to create medical imaging of human anatomies using strong magnetic fields and radio waves. Metal objects are supposed to be removed when an MRI is in use.
A hospital employee described as a “ward boy” told Maru that it was fine to bring the tank inside and that the MRI machine was off. When Maru and his brother-in-law Harish Solanki resisted, citing the danger, the employee, Vitthal Chavan, said: “It’s fine, we do it every day.”