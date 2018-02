(AP) — LOS ANGELES — A homeless man killed his wife in an abandoned California restaurant, dismembered her body and carried it aboard a light-rail train in a suitcase before burning her remains outside a home improvement store, Los Angeles police said Tuesday.

Investigators believe Valentino Gutierrez killed his wife last week in Pasadena, Deputy Chief Justin Eisenberg said.

He took the train a few stops then rode his bicycle — with the suitcase in tow — to the parking lot of a Home Depot in the Cypress Park neighborhood, where he set the suitcase ablaze, Eisenberg said.