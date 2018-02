(THE HILL) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Monday all State Department employees will be required to take sexual harassment training by June 1.

“It’s not OK if you’re seeing it happening and just look away. You must do something. You must notify someone. You must step in and intervene,” Tillerson told U.S. Embassy staff in Cairo.

Tillerson said he could not think of a type of treatment that is more demeaning than sexual harassment, Reuters reported.