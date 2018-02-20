Mark Levin launches Fox News show Sunday

(THE HILL) — Fox News announced Tuesday it will launch the first episode of conservative commentator Mark Levin’s new weekend program, “Life, Liberty & Levin,” on Sunday at 10 p.m., according to a network release.

“Hosted by nationally syndicated radio talk show personality Mark Levin, the hour-long show will explore the fundamental values and principles undergirding American society, culture, politics, and current events, and their relevance to the nation’s future and everyday lives of citizens,” reads the release.

The first episode will feature an interview with Walter Williams, an economist and George Mason University professor.