Media watchdog to ABC: Apologize for Christian bashing or else

Media Research Center President Brent Bozell released an open letter Thursday to ABC News President James Goldston warning him and two talk-show personalities that if they don’t apologize for bashing Christians, he will ask his group’s millions of grassroots activists to contact advertisers.

It was Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, co-hosts of “The View,” who made the offensive statements, with Hostin characterizing Vice President Mike Pence’s practice of his Christian faith as “dangerous” and Behar equating it to “mental illness.”

See the comments by Behar and Hostin:

Behar and Hostin, Bozell wrote, reacted to an interview in which Omarosa Manigault-Newman “trashed Pence as an ‘extreme Christian’ who has conversations with Jesus.”

Bozell said the panel “then took turns taking shots at the vice president’s faith.”

Hostin said: “When you have a Mike Pence who now puts this religious veneer on things and who calls people values voters, I think we’re in a dangerous situation. Look I’m Catholic. I’m a faithful person, but I don’t know that I want my vice president, um – speaking in tongues and having Jesus speak to him.”

Behar turned her attack directly on the vice president, stating: “Like I said before, it’s one thing to talk to Jesus. It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you. … That’s called mental illness, if I’m not correct. Hearing voices.”

Bozell said “these characterizations of the vice president’s faith are insulting not just to him, but to all Christians.”

“Yet as of the writing of this letter, neither Ms. Hostin, nor Ms. Behar, nor ABC have apologized.”

Bozell cited earlier insults of Christians by the network.

They included “The View” panelists blaming Christians for taking away free contraception and likening Christianity to the Taliban.

“How is it different from the Taliban? Let’s not forget they are trying to keep women in their place, barefoot and pregnant,” Behar said.

Another instance was the network’s citation of the domestic terror-linked and hugely discredited Southern Poverty Law Center’s description of a group to which Attorney Jeff Sessions spoke as an “anti-LGBT hate group.” The group was the highly respected Alliance Defending Freedom, whose lawyers regularly argue civil and religious rights cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Another was the ABC show “Good Christian B——,” which depicts Christians as “superficial, carnal, shallow hypocrites.”

“You, Mr. Goldston, have the opportunity to right this wrong. Apologize on behalf of ABC,” wrote Bozell. “Require Ms. Hostin and Ms. Behar as individuals to apologize. Bigotry against any group is hateful and ugly. Unfortunately, anti-Christian bigotry seems to be the last acceptable bigotry. A simple unqualified apology will go so far. Our country is so divided right now, why make things worse? By apologizing you have everything to gain and nothing to lose.”

If ABC does not apologize, he said, “we will contact the advertisers of ‘The View’ and ask MRC’s millions of grassroots activists to do the same.”

“I am sure the advertisers of ‘The View’ will be just as appalled as I am about the anti-Christian remarks made on the show. I hope you are able to take the appropriate action before we begin,” he wrote.

Pence commented on Behar’s statement, saying it shows how “out of touch” she is with America.

“It is just simply wrong for ABC to have a television program that expresses that kind of religious intolerance,” he said.