Memo brings justice to light

The famous English composer, Jon Lord, once said, “The ultimate success of this government and the stability of its institutions, its progress in all that can make a nation honored, depend upon its adherence to the principles of truth and righteousness.”

Mr. Lord was exactly right. Without truth and righteousness as the foundation of a nation, corruption and collusion will hollow it out, leaving a shell of democracy fit for nothing but to erode away.

One of the foundational truths we believe here in America is that our citizens have basic human rights.

These rights are given by God and are to be guarded by government.

It’s the bedrock of our free, democratic society.

The Constitution protects these rights. When governing leaders refuse to guard them, but instead grab them for their own political purposes, the very foundation of our government threatens to erode.

This is why we were thrilled to see our federal government’s feet held to the fire last week with the release of a four-page memo from the House Intelligence Committee, which revealed the abuse of government powers aimed directly at preventing Donald Trump – an American citizen – from winning a presidential election.

The long and the short is this:

The radical left has deep-seated power and is entrenched in the federal government.

Donald Trump threatens that.

Prior to the 2016 election, Christopher Steele, a supporter and alleged operative of Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee – who was “desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being president” – drafted a dossier that was used as a basis by the FBI to spy on Trump’s campaign.

But they also needed the Justice Department on board first before they could obtain a court order from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance, or FISA, court. This court, by the way, exists only to spy on foreign operatives and terrorists – not American citizens.

Leadership at the DOJ, knowing full well Christopher Steele’s political motivation and connection to both the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, moved forward, along with the FBI, to seek the FISA warrant.

FISA granted it, and the spying began – end of memo.

But not the end of our column.

Donald Trump won the election, which posed a big problem for Clinton and the Dems. They figured once she won, this would all disappear. Now they were in a bind.

Getting caught with their hands in the cookie jar, they knew heads would roll and the party would take a massive hit. So they worked tirelessly with the media to cover it up with the infamous “Trump/Russia” narrative.

If the FISA memo were leaked, they could quickly pivot and say Trump was somehow tied in with the Russians.

But that narrative has consistently fallen flat on its face, and now the Dems are in boiling hot water. Their only defense is demonization and name calling, because the facts just aren’t on their side.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said this memo by the House Intelligence Committee was important for “anyone who cares about America and our democratic system of government.”

If politically motivated leaders in our government can spy on American citizens and get away with it, Rep. Gaetz warns, our constitutional system of government has become a hollow shell fit for nothing but to erode away.

God’s Word gives us clear instruction concerning how we are to conduct ourselves justly and fairly as citizens, and that instruction provides the only secure path forward for our nation:

“Do not pervert justice; do not show partiality to the poor or favoritism to the great, but judge your neighbor fairly. Do not go about spreading slander among your people” (Leviticus 19:15-16a).

“Keep far from a false charge, and do not kill the innocent or the righteous, for I will not acquit the guilty. You shall not take a bribe, for a bribe blinds the clear-sighted and subverts the cause of the just” (Exodus 23:7-8).

When corruption of any political flavor is uncovered, we should all – as Americans – rejoice to see that justice is done. Because the ultimate success and stability of our nation depends upon our adherence to the principles of truth and righteousness.

