Methods of 'serial killer' match Stephen King story

(NEW YORK POST) — In Stephen King’s macabre short story “The Lawnmower Man,” a sex-crazed landscaper murders and dismembers the suburban homeowner who hires him to cut his overgrown lawn.

The tale ends when detectives arrive and end up trying to gather up the victim’s remains, which are scattered in a backyard birdbath and throughout the expanse of freshly mown grass.

While King’s story is the stuff of fiction, a real-life version seems to be playing amid the manicured lawns and neat flower boxes of Canada’s largest city, where officials are digging for human remains after the arrest of a landscape contractor last month.