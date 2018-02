(Chicago Monitor) Many Muslims returning from the holy pilgrimage of Hajj in Mecca bring back spiritually empowering stories. However, more and more Muslim women are beginning to open up about unspeakable, horrible memories of a journey thought to be holy, pure, and most of all, safe.

The victims of these sexual assaults started to share their stories earlier this year, under the hashtag #MosqueMeToo.

The hashtag got retweeted over 2,000 times within 24 hours according to BBC.