(PAGE SIX) — Quincy Jones has a history of dropping hits — having produced Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Thriller” and countless other iconic songs. But the music legend dropped a bomb when he recently spoke to Vulture.com.

“Michael stole a lot of stuff. He stole a lot of songs. [Donna Summer’s] ‘State of Independence’ and ‘Billie Jean.’ The notes don’t lie, man. He was as Machiavellian as they come … Greedy, man. Greedy.”

Michael’s family isn’t taking the comments of his mentor and longtime collaborator sitting down.