Militant Muslims launch new attack on Trump

The left-leaning American media, unable to understand that voters elected President Trump to reform the federal government, repeatedly have asserted his mental capabilities are lacking because he is changing the way things are done in Washington, explains a new report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

For example, despite the fact a recent annual physical for the president included a voluntary cognitive test in which he achieved a perfect 30 out of 30 score, media, including Time, CNN, BBC, Salon and Newsweek, have continued to question his fitness.

“Is Trump mentally fit?” asked Politico. “Doctors want President Trump’s head examined,” claimed CNN.

The issue was inflamed by the recent book “Fire and Fury” by Michael Wolff.

Now, Palestinians, who have been enraged by the president’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, have joined the campaign.

Palestinian Media Watch reports the branch of the Palestinian Authority’s leading party, Fatah, in Lebanon posted a cartoon, questioning the “mental fitness” of Trump.

PMW pointed out “some material in Wolff’s book is unverifiable or lacking a source, and many people quoted in it have denied the quotes attributed to them. Wolff has been previously accused of fabricating material and unreliability in his writing. ”

