Mind-boggling arrest of Christian at abortion clinic

“To you, Lord, I call; you are my Rock, do not turn a deaf ear to me. For if you remain silent, I will be like those who go down to the pit. Hear my cry for mercy as I call to you for help, as I lift up my hands toward your Most Holy Place. Do not drag me away with the wicked, with those who do evil, who speak cordially with their neighbors but harbor malice in their hearts” – Psalm 28:1-3 .

On Saturday, we got a text from our sister that our dad had been arrested while ministering at an abortion clinic. She had no idea why, nor did he.

It turned out someone had taken out a warrant for his arrest – without obtaining a police report or any verification of the claim whatsoever. He was released the same day and sent us the below email after he got home.

We’re living in some crazy times.

Dear boys,

I was reading Psalm 28 today, and it became apparent to me what is happening in the streets of our nation. Strange new city ordinances and seemingly little changes in laws are beginning to squeeze out every last breath of liberty we Christians have to be a voice for Him and His precious preborn children. The systematic criminalization of Christianity is not coming to us merely by Supreme Court cases or cleverly crafted pieces of congressional legislation. It is coming to us by seemingly small nuances, changes and alterations of the ordinances and laws in our cities, townships, counties and states.

The strangulation of our First Amendment rights and responsibilities as Christians in America is burgeoning from the bottom up – not from the top down. One would never know this, however, if he were only paying attention to mainstream media, Fox News, conservative radio, et.al.

My recent arrest is a great example. I wrote this in my Bible this morning, February 25, 2018: “I was taken to jail yesterday at an abortion mill (a preferred women’s health clinic) because a foul-mouthed, pro-abortion woman had sworn out a warrant for my arrest, saying I approached her in a threatening manner. She claimed I said, ‘You are dead,’ and that I said it repeatedly so that she, or any ‘reasonable person,’ would fear for his life.’

This supposed “confrontation” took place one week ago, on Saturday, February 17, 2018. That morning, there were between 15-20 uniformed policemen on duty because we had about 250 Christian moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas, and boys and girls praying and singing across the street from that abortion clinic. It was a loving example of God’s goodness to give these mommas a choice.

This pro-abortion woman then got on her bullhorn and began shouting vulgarities and epithets at the Christian families across the street. It was at this time that I walked across the driveway, while remaining on the sidewalk, and spoke her. I asked her to please stop berating these families and saying four-letter words in the presence of children.

I then told her that she was “dead in her trespasses … dead in her sins … and was a dead person walking because from out of the abundance of her heart her mouth spoke such death. I said she was filled with prickles and stings in her heart and needed Jesus.

Yet she continued her harangue.

Interestingly, she communicated not one word of this supposed “threat” to any of the uniformed policemen that day. I wonder why? Because there was no visible, audible or perceivable threat made to her or anyone else. As a matter of fact, there was no threat at all – just an invitation to ask Jesus into her heart so that He could make it brand new.

She waited until she could go to a magistrate, without a police report, and get the magistrate to swear out a warrant for my arrest. Mind you, without a police report, she was allowed to swear out a warrant for my arrest. When the policemen came to arrest me, they were all apologetic and said they had no idea someone could obtain a warrant for my arrest without a police report. It broke all protocol.

My court date is April 17, 2018.