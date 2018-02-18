Mueller worked with Lerner to target tea party

(American Thinker) Just when you thought the Deep State swamp couldn’t get any murkier and the stench any more repugnant, we are reminded by Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton in a Feb. 13 tweet of how Robert Mueller’s FBI worked with Lois Lerner’s IRS to target Tea Party and other groups in the run-up to the Obama re-election campaign:

@JudicialWatch lawsuit uncovered how Mueller’s FBI worked with Lois Lerner’s IRS to try to prosecute the very groups Obama IRS was suppressing. Another reason I don’t trust Mr. Mueller – or the FBI!

The treasure trove of documents detailing the weaponizing of powerful government agencies, including Mueller’s FBI, by the Obama administration to target the Tea Party was obtained by Judicial Watch as a result of court orders stemming from Freedom of Information Act lawsuits after the political targeting of the Tea Party: