Next fight for religious freedom: In Pennsylvania

(The Stream) — Scott Wagner is running for the GOP governor nomination in Pennsylvania. He poses as a “Trump” conservative. On some issues, maybe. But he cares nothing for the religious freedom of Christians.

How do we know that? Scott Wagner has personally sponsored a new Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity bill. And he voted against including protection for religious freedom in it. Scott Wagner is one of the emerging group of “pro-gay rights” Republicans. If Wagner wins the nomination in Pennsylvania, expect Republicans to start voting for anti-religious liberty bills en masse.

Unless social conservatives flood the Pennsylvania governor’s race with new energy and new money, the battle for religious liberty is lost.

Dunkirk for American Christians?

Yes. I mean that, improbable as it sounds. We have one more shot to change the religious oppression unfolding before our eyes. And it’s in Pennsylvania in 2018.