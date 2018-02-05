NFL player killed by twice-deported illegal alien

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his driver were killed Sunday by a drunken-driving illegal immigrant from Guatemala who had been deported from the U.S. at least twice, according to reports.

Manuel Orrego-Savala, a 37-year-old citizen of Guatemala, allegedly crashed his Ford F-150 truck into a car transporting Jackson, 26, and the linebacker’s driver, Jeffrey Monroe, 54. The collision on Interstate 70 near Indianapolis killed Jackson and Monroe.

Oreggo-Savala, who was arrested Sunday morning after he fled the scene of the crash, was deported from the U.S. in 2007 and again in 2009.

When police arrested the man, he gave authorities false information and identified himself as Mexican national Alex Cabrera Gonsales.

Oreggo-Savala does not have a driver’s license.

It is believed his blood-alcohol level was about .15 at the time of the collision.

“State police investigators are working with U.S. federal immigration officials and they have placed a hold on Orrego-Savala,” Indiana State Police said in a statement.

Before they were killed, Jackson and Monroe had pulled over on the side of the road after the linebacker became ill.

Monroe, a ride-share operator, was attempting to help Jackson when the truck drove onto the emergency shoulder and plowed into the back of his car, striking both of the men.

“The loss of life at the hands of illegal immigrant criminals should make all Hoosiers sad and ultimately angry,” Rep. Todd Rokita, R-Ind., tweeted Monday. “We must do more to get these dangerous illegal immigrant criminals off of our streets, and guarantee this never happens again by building a wall, ending sanctuary cities, and stopping illegal immigration once and for all.”

Jackson, who was nicknamed “Pound Cake,” had just finished a second season playing for the Colts.

In a statement Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts said the team is “heartbroken” by the loss of Jackson, who “was loved by all in the Colts organization.”

The Colts said his team “admired” Jackson’s “outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality.”

“He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization,” the Colts’ statement said.

After his death Sunday, the Colts tweeted: “Edwin Jackson loved the game of football and we’re thankful to have been part of his journey. #RIP53”