(Investor’s Business Daily) The latest mass shooting, which claimed 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, was a horrible tragedy. But that’s no excuse for the flurry of stories parroting a gun control advocacy group’s false claims about school shootings.

In the immediate wake of the shooting, headlines starting appearing at major news sites:

“There have already been 18 school shootings in the US this year” — ABC News

“18 school shootings in 45 days — Florida massacre is one of many tragedies in 2018″—CNBC

“18 school shootings in US in 2018″— AFP