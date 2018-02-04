Nurse calls hospital ER 'cesspool of funky flu'

(International Business Times) An Escambia County, Florida, local nurse’s video rant on this year’s flu epidemic has gone viral since the weekend. The video garnered so much attention that an online petition was made to report the nurse to Florida’s Board of Nursing on Thursday.

The petition reads: “Katherine Smith Locklear is an ER Nurse. She posted an AMAZING video on Facebook regarding the flu and how it is spread along with great tips on home treatment. For her time and effort, she is being reported to the Board of Registered Nursing and her hospital.”

It continues, “Please sign this petition if you support ER Nurses and staff and the spreading of education during this horrible flu season.”