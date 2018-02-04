NYT columnist to Dems: 'Rethink' extreme abortion position

(Breitbart) The New York Times columnist David Brooks writes in a “memo” to Democratic Party leaders that their support for abortion on demand up until birth is hurting their party.

Pointing out the failure of the Senate to muster 60 votes to protect unborn babies from abortion past the fifth month of pregnancy, Brooks notes, “I kept wondering: How much is our position on late-term abortions hurting us?”

Taking his readers back through time before Roe v. Wade, when the Supreme Court created a right to abortion – though, as Alan Dershowitz has noted, none ever existed in the Constitution – Brooks observes that some right to life groups, including the National Catholic Welfare Conference, once also embraced progressive causes, such as a “right to collective bargaining.”

Roe v. Wade, however, polarized the abortion debate, Brooks writes, as the pro-life movement