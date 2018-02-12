Obama policy helped create No. 1 African threat

Barack Obama went to the United Nations Security Council to coordinate military intervention against Libyan strongman Moammar Gadhafi’s regime, claiming the objective was to save the lives of peaceful, pro-democracy protesters, describes a new report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

Foreign Affairs warned, however, that far from being the new foundation for democracy, Obama’s campaign “was an abject failure, judged even by its own standards.

Libya, the report said, “has devolved into a failed state” with “violent deaths.”

Newsweek asked whether the “role the Obama administration played in the North African country’s instability” could be blamed for the newly developing slave trade there.

Now, a new report from the Congressional Research Service warns that it’s even worse.

The CRS, quoting a statement from U.S. Africa Command, explained the instability in Libya following Obama’s intervention “may be the most significant, near-term threat to U.S. and allies’ interests” in Africa.

“After an armed uprising ended the 40-plus-year rule of Moammar al Gadhafi in late 2011, interim authorities proved unable to form a stable government, address pressing security issues, reshape the country’s public finances, or create a viable framework for post-conflict justice and reconciliation,” the CRS said.

There were “threats to candidates” and “insecurity,” made worse by dropping participation in elections, leaving “armed militia groups and locally organized political leaders” as “the most powerful arbiters of public affairs.”

