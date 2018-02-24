Officers 'stunned and upset' over Broward deputies

(The Blaze) Outrage ensued when it was reported Thursday that one armed school resource officer allowed Nikolas Cruz to continue his massacre, but it turns out he wasn’t the only one – there were three other officers who responded but didn’t enter the school.

The most recent revelation came from sources on the Coral Spring police force who spoke to CNN about what they found when they arrived at the scene. They told CNN that they were surprised that three Broward County Sheriff’s deputies had their weapons drawn, but had not entered the school to stop the shooter.

The Coral Spring police then entered the school, but told CNN they were “stunned and upset” that the four Broward County Sheriff’s deputies who had responded to the scene first did not join them.