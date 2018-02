(Chicago Sun Times) A Google Translate error resulted in Norway’s Olympic Team receiving 15,000 eggs.

Norway’s Olympic Team chefs were compiling a grocery list for its Olympic athletes competing at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea. Due to the language barrier, the chefs used Google Translate to help them order from a Korean grocery store.

But when truckloads full of eggs showed up at Norway’s camp shortly after the transaction, the chefs quickly realized there was an error in their translation through Google.