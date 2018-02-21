Olympics breed harmful, divisive nationalism

(People’s World) — We are now entering the third week of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. And I haven’t watched a single moment of it. What I have been watching is divisive cloak and dagger politics, national pride bordering on extreme nationalism—take a look at the “OAR” fans, and an event that promotes “peace and unity” at the expense of the host countries’ own people.

Norman Chad, sports columnist for the Washington Post, said it best:

“There’s a fine line between national pride and nationalism. Naturally, people should be proud of their roots, whether it be a nation, hometown, or neighborhood. But this too often bleeds into xenophobic chauvinism, an us-vs.-them mentality, a need to validate ourselves by proving our way of life is superior.”