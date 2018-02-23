On-Star for humans?

(International Business Times) Smart wearables have evolved from simple Bluetooth-connected devices since the mid-2000s, from a shirt to the portable fitness tracker with heart-rate monitors we see today. With advancements in nanotechnology, researchers are now able to build miniature gadgets as thin as skin with extraordinary capabilities.

One such new invention is the nanomesh electrode-based “on-skin” sensor. It has been developed by scholars at University of Tokyo’s Graduate School of Engineering in collaboration with Dai Nippon Printing (DNP), a renowned local printing company.

The on-skin sensor, which looks more like an ultra-thin band-aid, can work as an electrocardiogram and relay real-time and accurate biometric information to the smartphone of a patient and also to cloud storage, from where a family doctor can monitor it anytime and anywhere in the world.